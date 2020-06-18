CPD, RCSD make more arrested in connection with violent riots

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Additional arrests have been made in connection with the protests that turned violent last month spanning over a period of two days.

According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott a dozen people are now facing charges stemming from the May 30, May 31 incidents. According to authorities, a majority of the arrests were made after law enforcement officers say they spent hours collecting, and then reviewing body camera videos and surveillance videos.

Officials in both Columbia and Richland County say the alleged crimes took place at various locations throughout the downtown Columbia area and charges range from Burglary, Looting to Breach of Peace and Instigating a Riot.

The suspects are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Charges and images for each of the suspects are listed below.

36 year old Andre Brown – Charges: Burglary – Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy, Instigating a Riot, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency, Looting, Malicious Injury to Property, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature

55 Year Richard Cook – Charges: Instigating a Riot, Illegal Acts during State of Emergency, Looting, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature

25 year old Lakendra Cornelius – Charges: Breach of Peace, Instigating a Riot, Malicious Injury to Personal Property

22 year old – Riley Davis – Charges: Burglary – Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy, Instigating a Riot, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency, Looting

23 year old – Soloman Dunbar – Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Assault – Third Degree, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency

24 year old Datrion Gamble – Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot

29 year old Andre Hair – Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot Malicious Injury to Real Property

21 year old Jakese Hagans -Charges: Burglary – Second Degree, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency

22 Andre Lyke – Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Conspiracy, Malicious Injury to Real Property

33 year old Malcolm Price – Charges: Instigating a Riot, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency

28 year old Abrianna Ross- Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Conspiracy, Malicious Injury to Real Property

28 year old Marcelo Woods – Charges – Arson-Third Degree, Auto-Breaking, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency