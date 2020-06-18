CPD, RCSD make more arrested in connection with violent riots
A dozen suspects are arrested in connection with the May 30, May 31 protests turned violent
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Additional arrests have been made in connection with the protests that turned violent last month spanning over a period of two days.
According to Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott a dozen people are now facing charges stemming from the May 30, May 31 incidents. According to authorities, a majority of the arrests were made after law enforcement officers say they spent hours collecting, and then reviewing body camera videos and surveillance videos.
Officials in both Columbia and Richland County say the alleged crimes took place at various locations throughout the downtown Columbia area and charges range from Burglary, Looting to Breach of Peace and Instigating a Riot.
The suspects are being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Charges and images for each of the suspects are listed below.
- 36 year old Andre Brown – Charges: Burglary – Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy, Instigating a Riot, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency, Looting, Malicious Injury to Property, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature
- 55 Year Richard Cook – Charges: Instigating a Riot, Illegal Acts during State of Emergency, Looting, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature
- 25 year old Lakendra Cornelius – Charges: Breach of Peace, Instigating a Riot, Malicious Injury to Personal Property
- 22 year old – Riley Davis – Charges: Burglary – Third Degree, Criminal Conspiracy, Instigating a Riot, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency, Looting
- 23 year old – Soloman Dunbar – Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Assault – Third Degree, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency
- 24 year old Datrion Gamble – Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot
- 29 year old Andre Hair – Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot Malicious Injury to Real Property
- 21 year old Jakese Hagans -Charges: Burglary – Second Degree, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency
- 22 Andre Lyke – Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Conspiracy, Malicious Injury to Real Property
- 33 year old Malcolm Price – Charges: Instigating a Riot, Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency
- 28 year old Abrianna Ross- Charges: Breach of Peace of a High & Aggravated Nature, Instigating a Riot, Possession of Burglary Tools, Criminal Conspiracy, Malicious Injury to Real Property
- 28 year old Marcelo Woods – Charges – Arson-Third Degree, Auto-Breaking, Illegal Acts during a State of Emergency