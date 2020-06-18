KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified two people that were killed in a fatal crash on Tuesday.

Coroner David West says Tommy Odom, 60 and Lori Holland, 57, died after the crash on Jefferson Davis Highway, at the intersection of Virginia Drive in Camden.

According to investigators, around 9:20 p.m., the driver, Donald Holland, Jr., was travelling on Dicey Creek Road, disregarded the stop sign on the highway, and later hit a tree.

Authorities say Ms. Holland, the front-seat passenger, was entrapped and later died at a hospital, while Mr. Odom, the back seat passenger, was ejected and died on scene.

Highway Patrol says Mr. Holland, Jr. was taken to Prisma Health with life-threatening injuries.

Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.