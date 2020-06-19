City of Columbia Mayor issues proclamation, declares June 19 as ‘Juneteenth’

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —In an official proclamation, Mayor Steve Benjamin and Columbia City Council have designated today, Friday June 19, 2020 as Juneteenth, in recognition of the day historically observed as the “official announcement’ of the end of slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is also known as Emancipation Day, Juneteenth Independence Day, and in some cases even considered Black Independence Day.

Columbia Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine issued a statement saying,

“The celebration of Juneteenth has always been a significant historical benchmark in the African-American community. Not only is it the celebration of the emancipation of enslaved blacks in America but is also is a celebration of the resilience of our ancestors and our community and the amazing contributions African Americans have made around the world. This year, as our country has a reckoning with racial injustice & inequities, we are reminded of the collective work we need to do to truly be able to celebrate the fair and just treatment of all Americans,”.

Juneteenth is the commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States that was announced June 19 1865, two years after the emancipation proclamation was announced following the end of the civil war freeing all remaining slaves.

Mayor Steve Benjamin posted the proclamation on his twitter page posted below.