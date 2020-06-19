Curtis speaks with Dr. Darria Long about COVID-19 health tips

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Curtis Wilson spoke with ER doctor and best selling author Dr. Darria Long about some health tips during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Long says if you are going to protest or be in a large crowd, wear a mask to prevent spreading the virus.

She also says get tested within three to five days after protesting and quarantine yourself.

Dr. Long also spoke about a safe framework to help safely reopen the economy while keeping others safe and decrease the number of COVID-19 cases.

If you want to reach out to Dr. Darria for more questions about the coronavirus, visit her twitter page by clicking here.