DHEC: More than one thousand new cases of COVID-19 in SC

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)– Cases of COVID-19 continue to expand exponentially in South Carolina.

Friday afternoon DHEC announced 1,081 new cases of coronavirus as well as 18 additional deaths.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell adds that South Carolinians under the age of 30 are testing positive at a growing rate.

Dr. Bell says people ages 21 to 30 account for more than 14% of all cases.

“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”