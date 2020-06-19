Man accused of punching random women arrested

Orangeburg deputies say three women claim they were assaulted

Orangeburg,SC (WOLO) —- The Orangeburg Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that investigators have arrested a man accused of hitting women he didn’t even know.

37 year old Christopher Lucas is behind bars tonight (Friday) charged with three counts of assault and battery.

According to Orangeburg deputies, the first incident took place June 12 as a woman was washing clothes at a Whaley street Laundromat. Authorities say the Bowman man walked up to her and punch her in the face without warning, and for no reason.

Later this week two more women in separate incidents, one at a Shell gad station and another at the Bojangles were confronted by a man they say fit the same description struck them in face for no reason as well.

Sheriff Leroy Ravenell released a statement about the incidents saying,

“This is not acceptable by any stretch of the imagination,” the sheriff said. “These are people’s mothers and sisters, and where I come from you protect women. You don’t hit women.”

Deputies are asking to hear from anyone else who may have also a victim of these random assaults.