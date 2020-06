Faith for Black Lives March Saturday

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–Happening Saturday, Faith takes center stage at the State House.

According to a Facebook page, the Faith for Black Lives Matter march will be held Saturday at Noon.

The march is set to start at Allen University and end up at the State House, led by Bishop Samuel Green.

It is organized by the Seventh Episcopal District AME churches.

Faith for Black Lives” March Saturday, June 20 ⋅ 12:00 – 1:00pm