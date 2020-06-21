Gamecock basketball lands commitment from in-state point guard

GREENVILLE, S.C. — The Gamecocks look to be set at the guard position for the foreseeable future, and have filled that position with a surplus of talent from the Palmetto State.

Today, 3-star point guard Jacobi Wright announced his commitment to the Gamecocks for the 2021 season, joining Devin Carter as the only two prospects in the class so far.

Wright is ranked as the No. 22 combo guard in the 2021 class, and the No. 6 player in South Carolina according to 247 Sports. He also had offers from Elon, College of Charleston, and Charlotte.

These two early commitments gives the Gamecocks the No. 10 recruiting class so far for the 2021 cycle. Frank Martin took to Twitter to show his excitement for the homegrown talent staying in-state to play for South Carolina.

#BoomShakaLackaBoom man I’m feeling that South Carolina love for Gamecock Basketball:

Trae Hannibal, Seventh Woods, Patrick Iriel, Ja’Von Benson, Mike Greene and now our newest Gamecock 🤙🏼🐔🏀♥️💪🏼 — Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) June 21, 2020