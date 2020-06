At least 26 cases of COVID-19 linked to Myrtle Beach

One county in West Virginia has more than 2 dozen cases authorities say is link to a visit to the Grand Strand

More than two dozen coronavirus cases in West Virginia have been linked to Myrtle Beach.

Health officials say 26 cases in one county can be directly traced to people who spent time on the Grand Strand.

Other cases in the mountaineer state were also connected to people who had visited South Carolina.