Dust From the Sahara Desert Makes Beautiful Sunsets Here – Yes Really

It is pretty common that dust from the Sahara Desert makes it all the way across the Atlantic. It happens every year. But this year, it’s gotten a lot more attention than usual. An article written by @DrShepherd2013 explains the whole situation. And you’ll see why we will see some pretty fabulous sunsets in the coming days. Part of the article reads:

“…but I think University of Miami meteorologist Brian McNoldy captures it best in his Facebook post, “These ‘SAL Outbreaks’ (Saharan Air Layer) are very common this time of year, but this one is just more dense than normal, so also more noticeable.” It is likely that parts of the United States will be able to see the dust this week. Here’s why?”

The whole article is here: https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2020/06/22/saharan-dust-will-deliver-stunning-eye-candy-this-weekheres-why/#2fe0a40512d3