Greenville to be first SC city to pass face mask requirement

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – A South Carolina city has become the first in the state to require people to wear masks in grocery stores and pharmacies to help fight COVID-19.

Greenville City Council voted unanimously for the mask requirements Monday.

All employees in restaurants, retail stores, salons, grocery stores and pharmacies will have to wear masks. Customers in grocery stores and pharmacies will need coverings over their noses and faces.

Anyone convicted of breaking the mask rule will be fined up to $25.

Anyone who can’t wear a mask because of age or underlying illness is excluded.

Greenville has had some of the highest COVID-19 rates in the state in recent weeks.