McCoy unanimous pick to be South Carolina’s new US attorney

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – A former state lawmaker is now officially the top federal prosecutor in South Carolina.

[FILE] (US Attorney SC/Twitter) Attorney General William Barr said that Peter McCoy had been sworn in on Monday as the state’s interim top federal prosecutor.

The U.S. Senate unanimously confirmed Peter McCoy to be the U.S. Attorney for South Carolina on Thursday. President Donald Trump nominated McCoy to the job earlier this year after the previous top federal prosecutor, Sherri Lydon, was confirmed to be a U.S. District judge in South Carolina.

McCoy will be in charge of about 60 assistant U.S. attorneys across the state. McCoy was elected to the South Carolina House in 2010, and the Charleston Republican rose to be chairman of the House Judiciary Committee.

