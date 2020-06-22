Victim identified in fatal collision on US Highway 601 in Kershaw

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim of a fatal collision Saturday.

Coroner David West says Roberto Reyes, 42, died on scene of the collision at U.S. Highway 601 near Old English Road around 4 a.m.

Highway Patrol says Reyes, driving a 2018 Kia Soul, crossed the center line and hit a tractor-trailer head on.

According to troopers, both vehicles went off the road, hit a tree and catching fire.

Authorities say the tractor-trailer driver wasn’t seriously injured and Reyes wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Kershaw County Coroner’s Office and Highway Patrol are investigating.