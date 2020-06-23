Sumter police looking for runaway teen who’s with a wanted suspect

(Courtesy: SPD) Brianna West

(Courtesy: SPD) Quantasia Rufus



SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police need your help to find a suspect with a runaway teen.

Authorities say Brianna West, 16, left her home on Ginhouse Drive on May 5 at about 7 p.m., and left the Sumter area with Quantasia Rufus, 19.

According to investigators, Rufus is wanted for a contributing to the delinquency of a minor charge.

Officials say West is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 200 lbs.

If you know where they are, please call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.