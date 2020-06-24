AG Wilson says mask ordinances not unconstitutional

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO)–South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson says it’s not unconstitutional for city governments to require people to wear face coverings in public.

Wilson says there is no state law preempting or prohibiting a city, which so far include Columbia and Greenville, from passing these ordinances.

Wilson went on to say that he understands why people are upset about the ordinances but says just because you believe something is bad government does not make it unconstitutional government.