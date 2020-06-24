Person of interest sought for arson at a Russell Street home

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Orangeburg County deputies are looking for a person of interest in a fire that damaged a manufactured home on Monday.

Authorities say the fire happened around 4 a.m. at the house on Russell Street.

According to investigators, the homeowner saw the man igniting what looked like paper envelopes through a security camera.

Deputies say the homeowner set off an alarm, causing the man to flee but not before he set fire to the paper envelopes.

Officials say they later arrived and saw the door on the front porch on fire.

Authorities say Orangeburg Department of Public Safety extinguished the fire, which caused an estimated $1,000 worth of damages.

Deputies have not reported any injuries.

If you know who he is, call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.