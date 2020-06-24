Press conference on Columbia officer-involved shooting of Joshua Ruffin

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Fifth Judicial Circuit Solicitor Byron Gipson will hold a press conference today on the investigation of an officer-involved shooting death of a black teenager.

The press conference will take place today at 2:30 p.m., at the Richland County Judicial Center.

Columbia Police say the shooting happened on April 8 shortly before 6:00 p.m. near the 4800 block of Monticello Road.

According to investigators, an officer responded to a report of car break-ins on Monticello Road.

Police say while he was patrolling the area, the officer asked to speak with Joshua Ruffin, 17, who then ran from the officer and ultimately pulled out a gun, prompting the officer to fire his weapon, hitting Ruffin at least once.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says Ruffin died at a hospital from a gunshot wound.

Police Chief Skip Holbrook says a gun and a woman’s purse with cash inside was found beside Ruffin.

Columbia Police say the officer was not injured and will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending the outcome of the SLED investigation.

According to the Associated Press, Holbrook says he will release body camera footage of the shooting after the investigation is finished.

Protesters at the State House called for police reform after the deaths of Ruffin, George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Rayshard Brooks, among others who were killed by law enforcement.

City of Columbia Council officials say they unanimously approved Chief Holbrook’s recommendation to update CPD’s Use of Force Policy.

According to officials, the update prohibits the use of chokeholds and carotid artery holds unless deadly force is authorized.