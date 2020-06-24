SC hits record high number of Coronavirus cases in one day, DHEC 1,291 cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control Wednesday, announced 1,291 new confirmed cases of coronavirus and 10 additional deaths.

According to health officials there are currently 832 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

DHEC say this brings the total number of people confirmed cases to 27,842, and 683 confirmed deaths.

Health officials say eight of the deaths occurred in elderly individuals from Beaufort (1), Charleston (1), Dillon (1), Greenville (1), Lexington (1), Orangeburg (1), and Spartanburg (2) counties, and two of the deaths occurred in middle-aged individuals from Greenville (1) and Newberry (1) counties.

Per DHEC The number of new confirmed cases by county are listed below.

Abbeville (5), Aiken (21), Anderson (22), Bamberg (8), Barnwell (4), Beaufort (38), Berkeley (38), Calhoun (1), Charleston (175), Cherokee (8), Chester (2), Chesterfield (7), Clarendon (5), Colleton (5), Darlington (7), Dillon (6), Dorchester (32), Edgefield (2), Fairfield (3), Florence (19), Georgetown (18), Greenville (241), Greenwood (10), Horry (183), Jasper (4), Kershaw (12), Lancaster (3), Laurens (8), Lee (2), Lexington (54), Marion (6), Marlboro (7), Newberry (32), Oconee (19), Orangeburg (29), Pickens (66), Richland (86), Saluda (5), Spartanburg (38), Sumter (20), Union (4), Williamsburg (8), York (28)

There are 61 mobile testing events scheduled through July 21 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.