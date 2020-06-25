Coronavirus pandemic could lead to fewer births

New study predicts drop in the number of child births during the global health crisis

(CNN) — One of the effects of the coronavirus could end up being up to half a million fewer births in the u-s than expected.

That’s what experts at the Brookings Institution and the March of Dimes are predicting.

researchers looked at data from

U.S. fertility during the recession of 2007 through 2009 and the 1918 flu pandemic. The group predicts the country could see a drop in births of roughly 300-thousand to 500-thousand due to COVID-19.