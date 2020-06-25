How Far Can a Single Bolt of Lightning Travel?

This question may or may not have ever occurred to you. As a meteorologist, I’ve wondered about this for years. But I’m a bit of a weather geek and these sorts of questions float through my brain. Well we have an answer from the World Meteorological Organization. “The world’s greatest extent for a single lightning flash is a single flash that covered a horizontal distance of 709 ± 8 km (440.6 ± 5 mi) across parts of southern Brazil on 31 October 2018.” That’s about 40 miles farther than the distance from Columbia to Washington, DC. Yes – a very long way. Here’s an article with more details, written by @DrShepherd2013

https://www.forbes.com/sites/marshallshepherd/2020/06/25/can-a-single-lightning-flash-travel-over-400-milesyes/?utm_campaign=forbes&utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social&utm_term=Carrie/#654d743e63a3