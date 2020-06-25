Lane reversal simulation held today on I-26, I-77
It's hurricane season and the state is ramping up their preparedness to make sure they are ready
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — State Emergency officials are working to ensure South Carolina is prepared should a major hurricane hit our Coast.
Thursday June 25 The Department of Public Safety, along with others will conduct a hurricane evacuation exercise.
the lane reversal simulation will take place along several spots, including 1-77 and 1-26.
Traffic will not be affected.