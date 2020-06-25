Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing Bush River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road on Wednesday.
Troopers say it happened on Bush River Road at around 10:30 p.m.
According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing the road and was hit by a 2007 Ford Explorer; the driver was wearing a seat belt.
Authorities say the pedestrian later died at a local hospital.
Officials say the incident is under investigation.