Pedestrian struck and killed while crossing Bush River Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – South Carolina Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed after being hit by a vehicle while crossing the road on Wednesday.

Troopers say it happened on Bush River Road at around 10:30 p.m.

According to investigators, the pedestrian was crossing the road and was hit by a 2007 Ford Explorer; the driver was wearing a seat belt.

Authorities say the pedestrian later died at a local hospital.

Officials say the incident is under investigation.