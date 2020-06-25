Summer Weather Won’t Help Much with Coronavirus. Masks Will Help – A Lot!

Early in the pandemic, it was speculated that perhaps the heat and humidity of the summer would kill off the Coronavirus. Unfortunately that’s not the case. It’s helping some, but certainly not killing it off. See: https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/summer-weather-wont-save-us-from-coronavirus/

What really impacts the spread of the virus is wearing masks. Several studies have shown that wearing masks flips the curve negative. Simply put, if we all wore masks, we would save tens of thousands of people from getting sick and dying. We are one of the only countries in the world where cases are not going down. See: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/coronavirus/in-depth/coronavirus-mask/art-20485449 and https://www.livescience.com/face-masks-eye-protection-covid-19-prevention.html

The United States represents about 5% of the world’s population, but we represent about 25% of Coronavirus deaths worldwide. It’s time for us to come together and knock out Coronavirus like so many other countries and states have.