American Airlines will start booking the middle seat again filling flights

(CNN) – As more American’s begin to travel as the country continues to reopen amid the pandemic, a number of airlines are starting to open up those middle seats again.

American Airlines is the latest saying Friday they’ll be booking middle seats starting July 1.

The company says they’ll let you know ahead of time that you’re booked next to someone. That way you can choose a more open flight if you’d like.

United and Spirit Airlines have already made the move to book flights to capacity.