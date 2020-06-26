Fatal overnight shooting at apartment complex on Byron Road

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police say they are investigating a fatal overnight shooting at an apartment complex.

Officials say the shooting happened at the Cypress Cove Apartment Complex on Byron Road after 2 a.m.

According to authorities, the shooting killed a male victim & two others suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators say they have been talking with people and collecting evidence from the scene.

If you have any information on this incident, submit a tip at crimesc.com.