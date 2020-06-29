City of Columbia begins free mask distribution Monday

Columbia is offering 2 free masks per person, 5 for an entire family to city residents

Columbia,SC (WOLO) — The City of Columbia is offering residents free masks to protect against COVID-19.

The masks will be given out at various locations around the city as long as supplies last.

Masks will be given to anyone deem to be high risk in accordance with CDC guidelines and those in vulnerable populations that live within Columbia city limits.

Citizens will be given two masks, or five for an entire family on a first come, first serve basis.

You can find a list of locations distributing masks, times of operation and locations and times of operation by visiting https://resilient.columbiasc.gov

If you would prefer to buy your own masks,or make their own they have to follow the CDC’s guidance by clicking on their link here

Beginning Monday June 29 Columbia residents can begin picking up those free masks at the locations listed below.

Distribution Sites are as follows:

MONDAY- June 29



Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

WEDNESDAY- July 1



Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

THURSDAY July 2



Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

MONDAY -July 6



Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

WEDNESDAY – July 8



Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

FRIDAY – July 10



Busby Street Community Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Hampton Park Neighborhood Center 9:00 am – 12:00 pm

Edisto Neighborhood Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Earlewood Community Center 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm