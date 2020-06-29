Richland County One postpones conditioning for fall sports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Richland County School District One announced its delaying conditioning activities for fall sports, due to the coronavirus.

Fall sports conditioning activities were originally scheduled to begin on July 6.

“The information we received from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control lists Richland County’s rate of COVID-19 cases as high, so we feel it’s prudent to postpone workouts and other pre-season athletics activities at this time,” said Dr. Craig Witherspoon, Richland One Superintendent.

Area high schools affected are AC Flora, Columbia, Dreher, Eau Claire, CA Johnson, Keenan and Lower Richland.

The school district did not announce a new scheduled start date saying, “We will continue to monitor the situation, stay in communication with state and local public health officials, and keep our parents and students informed.”