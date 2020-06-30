Correctional officer at Broad River arrested for possession of marijuana

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A correctional officer at the Broad River Correctional Institution has been arrested for the simple possession of marijuana.

The S.C. Department of Corrections Police Services released the arrest warrant Tuesday for Patrick Nathaniel Carroll.

According to the warrant, Carroll, had the substance wrapped in a folded paper on him as he tried to enter the Columbia prison on June 28.

Carroll, 36, was fired after his arrest.