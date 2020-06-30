Lexington One suspending athletic workouts, activities

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One is the latest district to suspended all current face to face athletic practices, workouts, and activities as well as the face to face 5-year-old kindergarten and first grade Academic Recovery Camps scheduled for July 6–30.

The Academic Recovery Camps will move to a virtual model, and parents will be contacted with more information.

According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, the state’s and Lexington County’s numbers of new confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 continue to remain high. According to DHEC, South Carolina’s percent positive rate, currently 19% for COVID-19 cases, continues to climb.

“Most importantly, young people are increasingly testing positive for the virus. South Carolina has seen a 966% increase in newly reported cases among individuals ages 11 to 20 and a 413% increase in individuals ages 21 to 30,” the district said in a released statement Tuesday.

“The health and safety of the district’s staff and students are our number one priorities. Please practice social distancing, wear a mask in public, avoid group gatherings, wash your hands, and stay home if you are sick.”