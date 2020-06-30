Lexington Two suspends summer athletics activities due to COVID-19

WEST COLUMBIA, SC — Lexington Two will suspend summer workouts and athletics activities in an abundance of caution, due to a recent spike in positive COVID-19 cases in the area.

Voluntary workouts and practices started earlier this month at Airport High and Brookland-Cayce High, following the guidelines set by the South Carolina High School League (SCHSL) for activities, including social distancing and other safety measures.

The district will continue to monitor guidance from the CDC, DHEC and state and local public health officials on the situation. No date has been set for a return.