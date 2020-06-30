SC hits new record high with Coronavirus cases

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control, on Tuesday, announced 1,741 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 17 additional deaths. This is a new record high for single day cases.

DHEC says there are currently 1,021 hospital beds occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

Health officials say the total number of confirmed cases is now at 36,297 and confirmed deaths at 735.

Per DHEC, the total number of individuals tested yesterday statewide was 9,174 (not including antibody tests) and the percent positive was 19%

There are 64 mobile testing events scheduled through July 30 with new testing events added regularly. Find a mobile testing clinic event near you at scdhec.gov/ covid19mobileclinics.

DHEC says Residents can also get tested at one of 175 permanent COVID-19 testing facilities across the state. Visit scdhec.gov/covid19testing for more information.