SC State hires new strength and conditioning coach

ORANGEBURG, SC—South Carolina State department of Athletics announce the hiring of DeCedrick Quinn as the new Director of Strength and Conditioning.

Quinn comes to South Carolina State after spending two seasons as the Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning at Alabama State.

He joined Alabama State in 2015 as an intern in 2015 under Medgar Harrison, before taking over as the head strength and conditioning coach at AHSAA Class 7A Jefferson Davis High School. From there he accepted an internship position at Marshall University in the Spring of 2018 where he worked with head football strength and conditioning coach Luke Day, and Director of Olympic Sports strength and conditioning Duval Kirkday.

He soon left and accepted an internship at Mississippi State in the summer of 2018 under head football strength and conditioning coach Anthony Piroli, who is now the head strength and conditioning coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Quinn returned to Alabama State in the fall of 2018 as an assistant strength and conditioning coach for SWAC champions in cross country (women), indoor track and field (men and women), outdoor track and field (men and women), tennis (women) and golf (women).

In 2019 Quinn was promoted to Associate Director of Strength and Conditioning under the direction of Lonnie Brown, now over Men’s and Women’s Basketball, Track and Field and Cross Country. ASU captured the SWAC Championships in Women’s Cross Country, and Men and Women’s Indoor Track & Field during the 2019-20 seasons.

A native of Aberdeen (Miss.), Quinn began his collegiate football career at Itawamba Community College in the fall of 2010 before transferring to Alabama State. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Recreational and his Master of Science in Rehabilitation Counseling from ASU.

He has obtained the NSCA CSCS, and USAW-1 certifications.