Teen boy killed in stabbing in Columbia; two people detained

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – A 13-year-old boy has died after a stabbing incident in Columbia Tuesday afternoon.

According to Columbia Police, the stabbing happened between the teen and at least one other young male around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Ardincaple Dr. and Falling Springs Rd.

Officers have detained two people for questioning.