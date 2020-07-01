Coronavirus is Surging in South Carolina

The graph below shows the number of cases of Coronavirus per million people in a given state. It’s not hard to see that we are not doing very well. Right now we are third in the whole United States with roughly 280 confirmed cases per 1 million people – over a 7-day running average. And remember that the Centers for Disease Control estimates that the number of confirmed cases is somewhere between 6 and 20 times lower than what they believe the actual number of cases to be. That means that we have something like 1680 to 5600 actual cases of Coronavirus infections for every 1 million people right now. As Governor McMaster stated today, there’s no mystery about what we need to do to flatten and then reverse this trend. Wear a mask. Stay away from crowds. Social distance at least 6 feet apart at all times.