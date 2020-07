COVID-19 national numbers surging to record highs with 40 states seeing increase

(CNN) – 60 percent of all the world’s coronavirus cases have been reported in the past month.

Wednesday, the United States saw its highest single day of new COVID-19 cases, with nearly 47,000 cases reported.

Nearly forty states across America are now seeing surges in cases and more than twenty are now pausing or rolling back re-openings.