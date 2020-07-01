Shaw AFB: F-16 fighter jet pilot dies after crash on base Tuesday

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Shaw Air Force Base officials say a F-16 fighter jet pilot that crashed on the base late Tuesday night has died.

Officials say the accident happened around 11:30 p.m. during a routine training mission with one pilot on board.

The U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon is assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing, Shaw Air Force Base, S.C.

Shaw Air Force Base officials say the name of the pilot is being withheld until 24 hours after the victim’s next of kin is notified.

Authorities are still investigating this incident.