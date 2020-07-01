Sumter woman wanted for threatening to kill a woman with a gun

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Sumter Police Department is looking for a woman wanted for threatening to kill someone with a gun.

Authorities say on Monday, Stephanie Bradley, 27, is accused of pointing a handgun at the female victim and threatened to take her life.

Officials say the incident happened in the Burgess Court area.

According to investigators, Bradley is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighs about 165 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know where she is, submit a tip to crimesc.com.