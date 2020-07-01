Two men arrested for fatal shooting at Cypress Cove apartments

(Courtesy: ASGDC) Donald Moore

(Courtesy: ASGDC) Rashu Ahemn

(ABC Columbia/Matt Perron) CPD investigate fatal shooting at Cypress Cove Apartments.





COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia Police Department says they have arrested two men for last week’s deadly shooting at the Cypress Cove apartment complex.

Officials say Donald Moore, 27, and Rashu Ahemn, 28, are facing murder charges for the shooting on Byron Road on June 26.

Police say Ahemn shot and killed Troy Thomas, 46, and shot a female after he and Moore broke into the apartment around 2 a.m.

According to investigators, Thomas was shot while trying to protect the female who was allegedly physically assaulted by Ahemn.

Authorities say before Thomas’s fatal injuries, he shot Moore, who fled the scene.

Officials say the female victim has recovered from her injuries.

Both suspects were taken to the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.