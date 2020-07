US car sales taking biggest hit since ’09 recession

(CNN) – U.S. car sales are taking their biggest hit since the 2009 recession.

Wednesday, several top automakers reported a more than 30 percent plunge in sales during the second quarter.

Car companies have been forced to close dealerships because of the COVID-19 crisis.

Some credit analysts say it could take several years for the auto industry to return to pre-pandemic sales numbers.