Former Gamecock Pitcher signs deal with Pittsburgh Pirates

Carolina’s ace is now a professional baseball player.

The former Gamecock pitcher, Carmen Mlodzinski, signed a deal with the Pittsburgh Pirates Thursday, agreeing to a $2.05 million contract, a little less than the slot value of $2.3 million.

Mlodzinski was drafted by the Pirates 31st overall in last month’s MLB Draft, becoming the first Gamecock taken in the first round since Clarke Schmidt in 2016.

He finished his career at South Carolina with a 5-7 record and 4.74 ERA.