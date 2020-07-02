MAIT investigates a fatal hit and run collision on US Highway 76

Newberry County, S.C., (WOLO) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials reported a fatal hit and run collision on US Highway 76 on July 1st, 2020.

The collision occurred at 11:20 p.m on US Highway 76 near Colony Church Road.

The unknown driver of a Nissan Altima fatally hit a bicyclist from the rear and fled the scene.

The victim was not wearing a helmet and died on scene.

South Carolina’s Multidisciplinary Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) is involved in the investigation of the collision.

Anyone with information is asked to visit www.crimesc.com