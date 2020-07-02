Pilot killed in fighter jet crash on Shaw Air Force Base identified

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Shaw Air Force Base officials have identified the pilot of the fatal fighter jet crash on their base Tuesday.

Officials identified the victim as 1st Lieutenant David Schmitz from the 77th Fighter Squadron.

According to authorities, an f-16 assigned to the 20th fighter wing crashed around 11-30 Tuesday night with just Schmitz on board.

Officials say it was during a routine training mission.

The crash is under investigation.