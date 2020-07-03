DHEC: A face mask protects you and others

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– State health officials are sharing ways you can ‘help stop the spread’ of the coronavirus. Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director, urging masks.

"Your face mask helps protect others and their face mask helps protect you." -Dr. Joan Duwve, DHEC Public Health Director. Learn more at https://t.co/HcFY8dd5dc. #StaySCStrong #stayhealthySC pic.twitter.com/5COvEgtHIP — SCDHEC (@scdhec) June 23, 2020

DHEC is recommending that everyone do the following:

Practicing social distancing

Wearing a mask in public

Avoiding group gatherings

Regularly washing your hands

Staying home if sick

According to DHEC, evidence is increasing about the high rates of infection in people who do not have symptoms and don’t know they are infectious. This places everyone at risk of getting the virus or unknowingly transmitting it to someone else, say health officials.