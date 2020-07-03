Married couple killed in motorcycle collision on U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WOLO) – Kershaw County Coroner’s Office has identified a married couple as victims of a motorcycle collision on U.S. Highway 1 Thursday.

Coroner David West says Ned Wymer, 72, and his wife Barbara Wymer, 71, died from their injuries from the collision near the intersection of Longtown Road in Lugoff.

Highway Patrol says after 9 a.m., Ned was driving his motorcycle with Barbara as a passenger,

and slowed down in a construction area, when a vehicle, unable to stop, hit them from behind.

Troopers say the driver of the vehicle was wearing a seat belt and was not injured and both victims wore helmets.

The crash is under investigation.