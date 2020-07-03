Midlands Mugshots July 2 Jul 3, 2020 2:05 PM EDT ABC Columbia Site Staff, Garvis Williams Newberry County Detention Center: TRAFFIC / VIOLATION OF BEGINNER PERMIT Jesus Ramirez Newberry County Detention Center: INMATE HELD FOR ANOTHER AGENCY Elbert Lee Epps- Newberrry County Detention Center: ALCOHOL /OPEN CONTAINER OF BEER OR WINE IN MOTOR VEHICLE ALTMAN, VICTOR JACOB Kershaw County Detention Center Arrest warrant issued by KCSO, SC (TEMPORARY HOLD) Categories: mugshots ShareFacebookTwitterPinterest