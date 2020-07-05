Two Dead, 8 injured in SC Nightclub Shooting

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) – A sheriff’s official says a shooting at a South Carolina nightclub left two people dead and eight wounded. No one was immediately taken into custody following the early Sunday shooting at Lavish Lounge, but a Greenville County sheriff’s spokesperson said they were looking for two suspects.

Authorities had originally said 12 people were hurt, but later told the AP that two victims were likely counted twice initially.

Of the eight wounded, some had non-life-threatening injuries and others were in critical condition.

A Facebook post from the club said Foogiano was scheduled to perform Saturday night.