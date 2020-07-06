Former Gamecock track star goes viral on America’s Got Talent with heartwarming story

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — Last week, Shevon Nieto’s audition on America’s Got Talent went viral for more reasons than just her voice.

Before she sang an original song for the judges, she shared her and her husband Jamie’s story. The two met in 2010 when they were Olympic-caliber track athletes, and have been dating and training together since 2012.

In 2016, Jamie slipped and hit his head while training high jumpers, and had to be airlifted to a hospital. When Shevon was able to see him, he was paralyzed from the waist down.

The two were married the following year, with Shevon stepping away from her track career to focus on Jamie while also starting her music career. After posting a music video for her song that she wrote for Jamie, “Through the Good and the Bad,” Shevon was contacted by producers from America’s Got Talent asking her to audition for the new season.

Nieto sang that song to an empty auditorium due to the coronavirus pandemic, but her and Jamie’s story was heard by millions across the nation.

They sat down with Cam Gaskins to share more about their journey, and how they’ve overcome the obstacles through the good and the bad.