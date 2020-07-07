Former Gamecock Noah Campbell signs undrafted free agent deal with Milwaukee

COLUMBIA – University of South Carolina junior infielder Noah Campbell has signed a free-agent deal with the Milwaukee Brewers tonight (July 7). Campbell joins TJ Shook as Gamecocks who have signed free-agent contracts with the Brewers.

Campbell, a native of Durham, N.C., hit .256 with a double, a triple, a home run and 10 RBI in 14 games played in 2020. He had a six-game hitting streak from Feb. 15-23 and was 8-for-11 in stolen bases, which was tied for fifth in the SEC. In his three seasons in Columbia, Campbell had 10 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 RBI. Campbell was drafted by the Brewers in the 19th round coming out of high school in 2017.

Campbell and Shook join Graham Lawson , who signed with the Chicago Cubs in June and Carmen Mlodzinski , who was selected by the Pittsburgh Pirates with the 31st selection in the 2020 MLB First-Year Player Draft.