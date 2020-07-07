Lee Correctional employee accused of drug trafficking

Officials say she was found with 28 grams of meth, more than 8 ounces of marijuana at the time of her arrest

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — A woman who worked at Lee Correctional has been fired and charged with drug trafficking.

Phyllis Omeka Warren was a contracted medical employee at the prison when officials say she was caught with meth, marijuana and rolling papers in her work bag.

Warren is facing multiple charges including trafficking, possession and bringing contraband into a prison.

Investigators tell us Warren had 28 grams of meth and more than 8 ounces of marijuana at the time of her arrest.