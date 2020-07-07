Lexington Dist. One updates meal pick up times

Lexington, S.C. (WOLO)–Starting Wednesday the hours of service for the summer meal program for Lexington School District One will change.

In an effort to keep families and staff out of the heat and better manage traffic district officials say , the drive-through pick-up will take place from 8:30 am to 11am on Wednesdays.

The grab and go sites are Carolina Springs Middle, Forts Pond Elementary, Gilbert Middle, Rosenwald Community Learning Center, Saxe Gotha Elementary,and White Knoll Middle.

In addition, officials say boxes of fresh produce will be available on a first come first serve basis.